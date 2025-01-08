PM Modi undertakes roadshow with Andhra CM Naidu in Visakhapatnam

Amid cheers from the public, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his deputy Pawan Kalyan, undertook a brief roadshow here on Wednesday.

People gathered in large numbers, showered flowers on the leaders as they traveled atop an open vehicle, waving back.

The entire stretch was decked up with the party flags of TDP, BJP, and Janasena.

Starting from Sampath Vinayak temple in the port city, the roadshow reached Andhra University's engineering college ground, where a public meeting has been scheduled.

On reaching the venue, Modi will virtually lay the foundation for a slew of projects and inaugurate a few more, which include NTPC's integrated green hydrogen hub at Pudimadaka in Anakapalli district, bulk drug park in Nakkapalli, a couple of railway doubling works and others. PM Modi inaugurates projects worth over Rs 2 trn

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone and launched projects worth over Rs 2 trillion here.

Among others he laid the foundation stone for a railway zone here and NTPC's integrated green hydrogen hub at Pudimadaka in Anakapalli district. He also dedicated to the nation various projects in the rail and road sectors.

The green hydrogen hub is a joint green energy ecosystem initiative between NTPC Green Energy Ltd and the New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP).

The Prime Minister virtually laid the foundation stone for Krishnapatnam industrial hub, a Rs 1,518 crore project coming up on a 2,500-acre land parcel in the first phase. It is expected to generate employment opportunities for 50,000 people. Foundation stone was laid for a Rs 1,877 crore bulk drug park in Nakkapalli. Entailing an investment of Rs 11,542 crore, the bulk drug park coming up on 2,002 acres of land is expected to provide jobs for 54,000 people.

