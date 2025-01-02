Prashant Kishor begins fast unto death, demanding cancellation of BPSC exam

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kishor made the announcement at the historic Gandhi Maidan, a couple of kilometres from the spot where several aggrieved candidates have been on a round-the-clock protest

(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 7:09 PM IST
Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Thursday announced that he was commencing a fast unto death to press the demand for cancellation of the recently held Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam.

Kishor made the announcement at the historic Gandhi Maidan, a couple of kilometres from the spot where several aggrieved candidates have been on a round-the-clock protest for nearly two weeks.

"My demands include cancellation of the exam and holding of fresh tests. I also seek action against corrupt officials who had allegedly put posts, to be filled by the exams, on sale," Kishor told reporters.

On Monday, shortly after a delegation of protesters met Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, Kishor had said he would wait for "48 hours" and intensify the stir if the Nitish Kumar government failed to take any action on the alleged paper leak for the Combined Competitive Exams held on December 13 last year.

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

