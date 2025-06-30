Home / Politics / KTR slams Shah over inaction against corruption allegations on T'gana govt

KTR slams Shah over inaction against corruption allegations on T'gana govt

KTR also took strong exception to what he described as an orchestrated campaign to defame the Kaleshwaram Project, which played a pivotal role in making Telangana the top rice-producing state

KT Rama Rao
The BRS leader further accused the BJP of betraying Telangana through multiple acts: scrapping the Bayyaram Steel Plant, meant to employ tribal youth | (File Photo: PTI)
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao has launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding to know why the BJP-led Centre has failed to order an investigation into the corruption allegations against the Congress government in Telangana, a release from BRS PRO said.

Reminding Shah of his remarks made earlier in Nizamabad, where he called the Revanth Reddy-led government an "ATM" for the Congress high command, KTR questioned, "Why hasn't the Union Home Minister acted upon it? What is stopping the Centre from initiating a probe through the CBI or ED?" 

ALSO READ: FIR filed against BRS working chief KTR for alleged inflammatory speech

Alleging a covert understanding between the BJP and Congress, KTR said, "In Delhi, they stage a mock fight. In Telangana, they strike secret deals. Is BJP shielding Revanth Reddy because it cannot take on BRS alone?"

KTR reminded that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had once accused the Congress of running a "RR Tax" scam in Telangana, but no investigation was initiated. "If you only make allegations during visits, but allow Congress to loot in broad daylight, what message are you sending to the people?" he asked. 

The BRS leader also took strong exception to what he described as an orchestrated campaign to defame the Kaleshwaram Project, which played a pivotal role in making Telangana the top rice-producing state in the country. "Unfortunately, a landmark irrigation initiative like Kaleshwaram is being targeted purely for political gain," he said.

On the BJP's developmental record in the state, KTR noted, "Despite eight BJP MPs and two Union Ministers from Telangana, not a single project has been given national status. No IIT, IIM, or central medical institute has been granted. This discrimination hasn't gone unnoticed."

KTR also ridiculed the Centre's repeated "launches" of the Turmeric Board, pointing out that Union Minister Piyush Goyal had already virtually inaugurated it earlier this year. "Now Amit Shah is cutting ribbons for the same office set up in a building constructed by former CM KCR. Not a single rupee was allocated in the budget. Even a permanent building hasn't been sanctioned," he said.

The BRS leader further accused the BJP of betraying Telangana through multiple acts: scrapping the Bayyaram Steel Plant, meant to employ tribal youth.

Cancelling Hyderabad's ITIR project, which would have been a game-changer and pushing forward Andhra Pradesh's Banakacharla project, while curbing Telangana farmers' water rights.

Privatising the operations of Kazipet Coach Factory, thereby dashing youth employment hopes in Warangal, he further alleged.

"Since coming to power at the Centre, BJP has treated Telangana with hostility. The people have rejected them before and will continue to do so", KTR said in his statement.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

How Kerala is charting path to become 1st extreme-poverty-free Indian state

Premium

Telangana's growing debt raises questions over fiscal sustainability

Premium

PK's long walk: JSP targets 243 seats, aims to tilt Bihar's political order

Kejriwal warns BJP govt in Delhi may fall if slum demolitions continue

Mahagathbandhan will throw Waqf Act into trash in Bihar: Tejashwi

Topics :Amit ShahKT Rama RaoTelangana govtcorruption

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story