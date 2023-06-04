Home / Politics / Lazy-faire? 28 state Assemblies met only for 21 days on average in 2022

Lazy-faire? 28 state Assemblies met only for 21 days on average in 2022

How much work do state legislatures actually do?

BS Reporter
Premium
Lazy-faire? 28 state Assemblies met only for 21 days on average in 2022

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 4:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India has a brand new Parliament building. Enthused about this, many states are planning new Vidhan Sabha structures.
But how much work do state legislatures actually do?

In its latest report, Annual Review of State Laws 2022, released in May, legislative watchdog PRS Legislative Research finds that in 2022, 28 state Assemblies met for 21 days on average.
Between 2016 and 2022, 24 state Assemblies met for an average of 25 days.

Kerala had the highest number of average sitting days at 48 days a year, followed by Odisha (41) and Karnataka (35).
Average sitting days have declined steadily since 2016, with a dip in 2020 due to the pandemic. Sitting days were reduced the most in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Goa. Haryana, Punjab, and Tripura have not met for more than 20 days in any year since 2016.

The National Commission to Review the Working of the Constitution had recommended that states set a minimum number of sitting days for state legislatures based on the number of members in the Assembly.
States such as Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh (UP) have mandated a minimum number of sitting days for their legislatures. This has been done through the Rules of Procedure of their Assemblies, or legislation. These limits vary from 35 days in Himachal Pradesh to 90 days in UP. None of these states have met the target since 2016 (from which year data has been collated for these states).


Source: PRS Legislative Research

Also Read

From Chola tradition to Jawaharlal Nehru: All you need to know about Sengol

What does Parliament's winter session mean for you?

This is how India's new Parliament building will look like: Pics inside

19 Opposition parties to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

Top headlines: Meta layoffs, angel tax exemption, new Parliament & more

Stop politicising train crash: BJP on demand for Vaishnaw's resignation

Naxal violence dropped by 70% under Modi govt, was on rise during UPA: BJP

There are things bigger than politics when you are outside the country: EAM

Stung by Lalu's remark on train crash, Ravi Shankar talks of scams

Priyanka Gandhi demands resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Topics :Parliamentlegislation

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 9:56 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story