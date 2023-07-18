Home / Politics / LJP (Ram Vilas) joins NDA, Paswan confident of wining all 40 Bihar LS seats

While declining to share details of his talks with BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda, he asserted that his concerns have been addressed positively by them

Press Trust of India New Delhi

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan said on Tuesday that his party has joined the NDA following a positive discussion with the BJP over his "concerns" and asserted the ruling combine will win all 40 seats in Bihar in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

While declining to share details of his talks with BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda, he asserted that his concerns have been addressed positively by them.

He, however, made it clear that his party will contest from Hajipur, a Lok Sabha seat currently represented by his estranged uncle and Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras.

His party will fight as part of the BJP-led NDA in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls as well.

Paswan had earlier indicated that he expected the BJP to stick to the same seat-sharing arrangement as in 2019 when the undivided LJP had contested on six Lok Sabha seats and was given a Rajya Sabha seat as well.

Chirag Paswan NDA Lok Sabha

