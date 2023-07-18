Home / Politics / N Bengal floods due to Bhutan rivers, centre should have noticed: Minister

The region had received heavy rainfall, resulting in swollen rivers, disrupted roads and huge damage of property recently

ANI
Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 9:08 AM IST
West Bengal State Irrigation Minister Partha Bhowmick claimed that several districts of North Bengal are experiencing floods due to the negligence of the Centre as it is not taking up the issue of floods caused in the North Bengal due to rivers originating in Bhutan.

The Irrigation Minister is on a two-day tour of three districts of North Bengal, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Coochbehar, to review the flood situation in the region.

Partha Bhowmick also attended a high-level disaster management team meeting that included secretaries of disaster management, five district SPs, DMs and other officers at Uttar-Kannya, Secretariat near Siliguri on Monday evening.

The region had received heavy rainfall, resulting in swollen rivers, disrupted roads and huge damage of property recently.

Speaking with ANI, Partha Bhowmick, State Irrigation Minister said, "During this monsoon session we are facing huge problems due to Bhutan. We never get any weather report in advance from Bhutan which normally flows huge water in this rainy season. As a result, many districts of North Bengal are facing flash floods."

Bhowmick said that they requested the Bhutan government to share weather information in advance, but they did not give attention. It's not an interstate issue, it's an International issue.

"The central government should have noticed the matter. So that the West Bengal state government could take precautionary measures to combat any unwanted situation. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also urged the Union government several times to take care of the issue seriously to save Bengal. She had also given a proposal to build a check dam in Bhutan, but nothing has happened yet," the West Bengal Minister said.

It is noted that most rivers like Raidak, Santosh, Kaljani, Jayanti and part of Torsa originate from Bhutan.

The state Irrigation minister will visit several areas under the Coochbehar and Alipurduar districts of North Bengal tomorrow.

Topics :West BengalBhutanFloods

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 9:08 AM IST

