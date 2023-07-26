Home / Politics / Maha speaker has to disqualify 16 MLAs including CM Shinde: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Maha speaker has to disqualify 16 MLAs including CM Shinde: Shiv Sena (UBT)

The Supreme Court has given guidelines on what is legal and what is illegal, who is qualified and who is disqualified. Speaker has to disqualify the 16 MLAs and he is also well aware of it, Parab said

Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 7:39 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab on Tuesday said Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar will have to disqualify 16 MLAs including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who rebelled against the party leadership last June.

The Supreme Court has given guidelines on what is legal and what is illegal, who is qualified and who is disqualified. Speaker has to disqualify the 16 MLAs and he is also well aware of it, Parab said.

This (disqualification process) won't take much time and the SC will take appropriate decision, he told reporters here.

Narwekar has already initiated the process of hearing on disqualification petitions which came to be filed after the Shiv Sena split last year.

Also Read

After Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP wants quick decision on MLAs' disqualification

Politics overshadows governance as Shinde govt completes year in office

Maharashtra political crisis: CJI Chandrachud refers case to larger bench

Rs 2,000 cr deal to purchase Shiv Sena name and symbol, says Sanjay Raut

SC notice should expedite process of disqualification of rebel MLAs: Sena

Kejriwal writes to FM, points to Delhi's 'frozen' share in central taxes

PM Narendra Modi likens Opposition unity to East India Company, PFI

Shah writes to Kharge, Adhir on Manipur; urges to rise above party lines

RS faces another adjournment, Oppn demands discussion on Manipur violence

JD(S) to fight LS polls independently, Gowda rules out tie-up with NDA

Topics :MaharashtraMaharashtra AssemblyShiv Sena

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story