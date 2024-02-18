Maharashtra lagging behind others in development under Shinde govt: Aaditya

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday alleged Maharashtra is lagging behind other states in development under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

He flagged the alleged lack of employment and the flight of industries to Gujarat to target the state government.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Aaditya, son of Uddhav Thackeray, visited various shakhas (party branches) of Shiv Sena (UBT) in Thane city, the stronghold of CM Shinde.

"Unemployment is rising but industries are being shifted to Gujarat. This government is neglecting common citizens while prioritizing self-interest," he said.

Aaditya mocked Shinde for his "emotional response" to certain political developments and said the latter betrayed Uddhav.

"Shinde is a failure as a Shiv Sainik as well as a human being. Under his leadership, Maharashtra is lagging behind in progress and development," the former cabinet minister said.

He recalled the old association of Shiv Sainiks from Thane with his grandparents Bal Thackeray and Meenatai.

"Betrayers have left the Shiv Sena but the real sainiks from Thane are with us," he said.

Aaditya reiterated his "challenge" against Shinde, asking him to resign as the chief minister and contest elections against him.

"I am ready to contest elections from your constituency in Thane," he said.

He alleged that elections to municipal bodies in Maharashtra are purposely being delayed as some public surveys have given an edge to Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents over the ruling Shiv Sena and BJP if elections are held.