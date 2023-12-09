Home / Politics / Making efforts to further strengthen India as growth engine: Rajnath

Making efforts to further strengthen India as growth engine: Rajnath

Singh said there the industry leaders have a "special responsibility" to help the government write the next chapter of the "Indian growth story"

Rajnath Singh
Press Trust of India New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2023 | 1:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India has showed that there is no irreconcilable trade-off between growth and distributive justice, and the government is making all efforts to further boost the country's position as a growth engine, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

In an address at the annual general meeting of FICCI, Singh said India, as the fastest growing major economy in the world, has now reached a position to trigger a "positive impact" on the growth of other countries.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"India showed that there is no irreconcilable trade-off between growth and distributive justice. That means providing fair opportunities to all citizens and accelerating the growth rate and both can be achieved simultaneously," he said.

"The government is making all efforts to further strengthen India's position as a growth engine. But you know that the government cannot do this work alone. For that we also need the support of the wealth creators and thought leaders of this country," he told the industry captains.

Singh said there the industry leaders have a "special responsibility" to help the government write the next chapter of the "Indian growth story".

"If India is the growth engine of the global economy then all of you wealth creators and thought leaders are the motor of that growth engine," he said.

"Therefore, there is a special responsibility on all of you to help the government write the next chapter of the Indian growth story by integrating the needs of everyone from the engine to the last coach," Singh added.

He also referred to the government's focus on infrastructure development, especially to expand connectivity.

"The way we have done infrastructure development in far-flung areas in India, the way we have laid a network of connectivity under the PM Gati Shakti Yojana -- be it the remote North-East or small cities or towns, we have connected everyone," he said.

"Moving on from the growth pole, I would like to call this the growth web," he noted.

The defence minister said the government is investing at the bottom of the pyramid.

"Be it the farmers of the country, tribals or street vendors, or 'Vishwakarma brothers' -- by implementing schemes for these people, we have ensured that we also pay attention to the bottom of the pyramid," he noted.

The defence minister also highlighted induction of women in various positions in the three services.

"If I talk about the defence sector, you see that we started the admission of girls in Sainik School. Women officers of Army, Air Force and Navy are also training in National Defence Academy," he said.

"Women pilots are being appointed in fighter aircraft in the Air Force. Today women are working on big posts in the Army also. A large number of our girls are joining the armies through the Agniveer scheme," he said.

Singh also spoke about the government's priority on human resources development.

"The most important resource of any country is its human resource. Under human resource upgradation, the work done by the government in the last decade or so to promote education and health is amazing," he said.

"The longevity of our citizens has increased; Infant and maternal mortality rates have decreased; The per capita income of our citizens has increased, their lives and their living standards have improved," he noted.

Also Read

Defence minister clears setting up of 23 Sainik Schools in partnership mode

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

CONFIRMED! Andy Flower appointed as new RCB head coach ahead of IPL 2024

Centre suggests public servants to use Gati Shakti approach to plan infra

PM Gati Shakti: 6 infra projects worth Rs 52K cr recommended for approval

Decision on next MP CM likely on Monday after BJP observers meet party MLAs

Ashok Gehlot criticises BJP for delay in Chief Minister announcements

MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi takes oath as Pro-tem Speaker of T'gana Assembly

Delhi cabinet reshuffle: Atishi gets Law dept, now overseeing 14 portfolios

Mahua Moitra's odyssey: From banker to parliamentarian and explosive exit

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rajnath SinghNarendra ModiPoliticsBJP

First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story