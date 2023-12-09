Home / India News / Delhi cabinet reshuffle: Atishi gets Law dept, now overseeing 14 portfolios

Delhi cabinet reshuffle: Atishi gets Law dept, now overseeing 14 portfolios

The Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's recommendation for the same was approved by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, said the Delhi government on Friday

Photo: Twitter @AtishiAAP
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2023 | 07:36 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

In a cabinet rejig within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Minister Atishi has been given the additional charge of the Law Department, divesting it from Minister Kailash Gahlot, to whom the Women and Child Development Department has been allocated.

The Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's recommendation for the same was approved by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, said the Delhi government on Friday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The decision to remove Kailash Gahlot from the helm of the law department came a day after LG VK Saxena recalled files related to the judicial infrastructure following a delay by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in clearing them.

Atishi now oversees 14 portfolios, which is the highest number of portfolios a minister in the Delhi government has right now.

Invoking Rule 19(5) of ToBR of GNCTD, 1993, Lt Governor of Delhi VK Saxena on Thursday directed officials to submit pending files delayed by the AAP government within three days.These files have been pending with the Minister (Law), GNCTD, for up to six months and pertain to courts, judicial infrastructure, expeditious justice delivery and the justice administration system in the capital.

The Lt Governor said that the inordinate delay caused by the AAP government in disposing of these files was affecting the efficiency, effectiveness and responsiveness of the judicial system in contravention of the Supreme Court's initiatives to introduce technical innovations in the administration of justice.

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

Delhi L-G approves transfer of vigilance, services departments to Atishi

AAP claims BJP wants to finish party, after Kejriwal summoned by ED

AAP govt will establish coordination between departments and NCCSA: Atishi

Will seek withdrawal of tax notices to online gaming companies: Atishi

COP28: New GST draft text gives four options for move towards clean energy

Michaung: AIADMK sends relief materials to flood-affected areas in Chennai

13% decline in road accidents in Himachal Pradesh in 2023, say Police

Articles of disassociation: How can a company deal with divorce?

I myself am servant of law: CJI on reforming SC's Collegium system

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :DelhiCabinet reshuffleAtishi MarlenaLaw

First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 07:36 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story