Home / Politics / Manipur cabinet asks Governor Uikey to summon Assembly on August 21

Manipur cabinet asks Governor Uikey to summon Assembly on August 21

The Northeast state has been in the throes of violence, claiming over 100 lives so far and displacing thousands of people

ANI General News
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 9:21 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Amid the Opposition's demand for imposition of President's Rule in light of ethnic strife and violence that has ripped Manipur apart for the better part of three months now, the state Cabinet on Friday recommended that Governor Anusuiya Uikey summon a session of the Assembly on August 21.

The Northeast state has been in the throes of violence, claiming over 100 lives so far and displacing thousands of people.

Clashes broke out between Metei and Kuki communities on May 3 days after the Manipur High Court asked the state government to consider adding the former, the majority community in the state, to the list of Scheduled Tribes.

"The state cabinet has recommended to the Governor for summoning the 4th session of the 12th Manipur legislative assembly on 21st August 2023," read a notification issued on Friday.

The prevailing situation in Manipur triggered bedlam in both Houses of Parliament in the ongoing Monsoon Session, with the Opposition members stalling proceedings in demand for a discussion and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a viral video, purportedly showing two women in the Northeast being stripped and paraded in the nude.

Adamant on their demand that all listed businesses in both Houses be suspended for a discussion on the Manipur situation, the Opposition members raised slogans and disrupted proceedings, resulting in repeated adjournments.

A delegation from the Opposition alliance - I.N.D.I.A - recently visited Manipur over two days, during which they met displaced locals at relief camps and called on Governor Uikey.

The delegation briefed the Governor on their experiences from the two-day visit and handed a memorandum on Manipur.

Later, an Opposition delegation led by Congress national president and the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The delegates urged President Murmu to intervene in the interest of restoring peace in Manipur.

Earlier, Manipur Police on Thursday said the situation in the Northeast state over the last 24 hours continued to be tense.

In a press note on August 3, police said there were sporadic incidents of firing and mob congregation.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi meets Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, appeals for peace

Here to represent people of Manipur: Oppn delegation on reaching Imphal

Working to end hatred, distrust between Meteis, Kukis: Manipur Guv

Manipur women stage protest demanding removal of security forces from Moreh

Naga-Meitei stance on 'Manipur integration' triggers debate on unity, peace

Maha Assembly: LoP Wadettiwar raises viral video of assault on NCC cadets

HM Amit Shah arrives in Odisha for day-long visit, to chair meetings

J'khand CM lashes out at BJP in state Assembly calls it 'anti-tribal'

INDIA coalition's next meet likely on Aug 31-Sept 1 in Mumbai: Reports

SC stays Rahul's conviction, Cong demands restoration of LS membership

Topics :ManipurNortheast IndiaPresident's RulePolitics

First Published: Aug 05 2023 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story