Mehbooba Mufti shedding 'crocodile tears' over Nasrallah's killing: BJP

The BJP on Sunday lashed out at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for "shedding crocodile tears" and indulging in "votebank politics" after the former chief minister cancelled her poll campaign over the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Labelling her as "pro-militant", BJP national spokesperson R P Singh said, "By cancelling her campaigning, she has shown she is shedding tears over the death of terrorists. It is her habit to call terrorists martyrs. She had similarly wept for Burhan Wani some time back."



However, she is not alone in in expressing solidarity with terrorists, he said.

"Sonia Gandhi too shed tears for the terrorists killed in Batla House. All leaders of the INDIA alliance do this for votebank politics. For them, the country doesn't come first. She is doing this for votebank," he charged.

The BJP leader's remarks came after Mehbooba announced that she was going to cancel her poll campaign on Sunday.

"Cancelling my campaign tomorrow (Sunday) in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon & Gaza, especially Hassan Nasrallah. We stand with the people of Palestine & Lebanon in this hour of immense grief & exemplary resistance," she posted on X on Saturday night.

Former Deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta also condemned Mehbooba's stance, asking, "What problem does Mehbooba Mufti have with the death of terrorist Nasrallah? When Hindus are killed in Bangladesh and Pakistan, there is a grave silence from them."



Gupta said "those who attacked Israel were killed, including their commander, and yet she cancels her campaign in solidarity with the terrorists. These are crocodile tears. People understand her motives. Her actions will not garner sympathy from voters."



Hezbollah confirmed the death of its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, marking a significant blow to the Lebanese militant group.