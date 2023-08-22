Home / Politics / Mental slavery: BJP's CT Ravi hits out at K'taka govt for scrapping NEP



The BJP leader asked the Government why is it scrapping National Education Policy, asking if the government had thoroughly studied the NEP

ANI
He further added that the New National Education Policy 2020 places a rigid emphasis on holistic skill development and empowers youth. "But Congress does not want to see every youth to be skilled. Are they protesting against it?" | Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 10:58 AM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party leader CT Ravi hit out at the Congress-ruled state of Karnataka for scrapping the National Education Policy 2020, accusing the party of "having a mental slavery mindset" at the expense of the education of the youth.

The BJP leader asked the Government why is it scrapping National Education Policy, asking if the government had thoroughly studied the NEP.

Speaking to ANI, veteran BJP leader said, "What is NEP about? Is it wrong to impart education in the mother tongue? It is wrong, as per Congress, to impart education in the mother tongue. Congress is yet to come out of mental slavery mindset," said former National General Secretary of the party.

He further added that the New National Education Policy 2020 places a rigid emphasis on holistic skill development and empowers youth. "But Congress does not want to see every youth to be skilled. Are they protesting against it?"

The BJP leader said the policy was implemented after the opinions of three lakh people were collected and subsequently debated under the supervision of Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, Chairperson, of National Education Policy (NEP).

On Monday, after meeting with representatives of different educational institutions and officials in Bengaluru, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the state government will form a new education policy scrapping the National Education Policy, 2020.

He further said that states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala had already scrapped the policy adding that the Karnataka government will constitute a new committee to work on a new education policy for the state.

A week ago, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the NEP will be cancelled from the next academic year in the state.

The National Education Policy was launched in July 2020 to provide a set of guiding principles for a paradigm shift across the education sector in India from school to doctoral level.

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 10:58 AM IST

