Modi govt's third term: JP Nadda, Chirag Paswan join cabinet. Full list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn into office for the third time on Sunday in a grand ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, alongside 30 cabinet ministers . Notably absent from the list were former cabinet ministers like Smriti Irani and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who lost in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Surprise additions to the cabinet included BJP President JP Nadda, Manohar Lal Khattar, and Chirag Paswan.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oaths of office and secrecy to the newly appointed members of the Council of Ministers at the event.

“Took oath as Prime Minister at the ceremony earlier this evening. I look forward to serving 140 crore Indians and working with the Council of Ministers to take India to new heights of progress,” Modi posted on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).