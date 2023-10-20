Home / Politics / My party has to decide: Shivakumar on workers' question about becoming CM

My party has to decide: Shivakumar on workers' question about becoming CM

After the Congress achieved a grand victory in Karnataka assembly polls earlier this year, the top leadership of the grand old party brainstormed for days on the face of the Chief Ministerial face

ANI
D K Shivakumar (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 7:56 AM IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that the Congress is going to decide on when he would be the King (on becoming Chief Minister of the state).

He was speaking to reporters on Thursday when he made the remark.

"My party has to decide," the Karnataka Congress chief said when a media person asked him when will he be "the king" as wanted by his supporters.

After the Congress achieved a grand victory in Karnataka assembly polls earlier this year, the top leadership of the grand old party brainstormed for days on the face of the Chief Ministerial face.

The party came up with Siddaramiah as the Chief Minister.

However, reports claimed that Shivakumar was "promised" half of the tenure of the Chief Minister, "depending upon" his performance in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

Siddaramiah was sworn in as the Karnataka Chief Minister, given his wide administrative experience and that he had already served as the state CM.

He has also served as the finance minister during the tenure of CM HD Deve Gowda.

The Congress bagged 135 seats in the 224-member Karnataka assembly pushing BJP to 66 seats in the results declared in May this year.

Topics :D K ShivakumarKarnatakaCongressKarnataka government

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 7:56 AM IST

Next Story