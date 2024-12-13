Naidu unveils Swarna Andhra-2047 vision to make state a $2.4 trn economy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday launched the "Swarna Andhra-2047" (golden Andhra) vision document, based on the NITI (National Institute for Transforming India) recommendations, and aimed at positioning the southern state as a $2.4 trillion economy by 2047.

Following the 9th NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting on July 27, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged each state to create a vision to achieve the goal of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ or developed India by 2047, Andhra Pradesh has become one of the first states to unveil such a roadmap.

Zero poverty, employment, skilling and human resource development, water security, farmer-agri tech, and world-class logistics are some of the 10 principles that the roadmap envisages.

The chief minister said he wants the state to achieve a per capita income of over $47,000, up from the current level of $3,000. He advocated the interlinking of rivers and reiterated his call for having more children, as the state could face the prospect of having a larger elderly population in the next 15 to 20 years.