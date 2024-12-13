Political business: INDIA demands Mamata, moves against Jagdeep Dhankhar

Parliament witnessed heated debates this week as the Congress and its INDIA bloc allies moved a no-confidence motion against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar . Meanwhile, divisions within the INDIA bloc became evident, with key allies skipping Congress protests and increasing calls for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to assume a central leadership role.

Here’s a wrap of the week’s key political developments:

Opposition moves against ‘school headmaster’

The Congress-led INDIA bloc submitted a no-confidence motion against Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar, alleging partisan conduct in his role. The motion, signed by 60 Members of Parliament (MPs) from opposition parties including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, DMK, and RJD, accused Dhankhar of biased handling of parliamentary proceedings.

Opposition MPs cited instances of Dhankhar allegedly interrupting their speeches and using privilege motions to silence dissenting voices. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticised Dhankhar for behaving like a “school headmaster” and acting as a “government spokesperson.”

However, the motion is unlikely to pass, as the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance holds a majority in the Rajya Sabha. The Opposition’s 60 MPs fall short of the 116 votes required to carry the motion.

INDIA wants Mamata’s leadership

Calls for Mamata Banerjee to take on a central leadership role in the INDIA bloc gained momentum this week, with veteran leaders Sharad Pawar and Lalu Prasad Yadav voicing support. Lalu Yadav declared his backing for Mamata , adding that Congress’ objections “mean nothing.”

This growing demand for Mamata’s leadership follows Congress’ recent electoral setbacks in states like Haryana and Maharashtra. Banerjee’s leadership is viewed as a strategic step to strengthen the opposition’s challenge to the ruling BJP.

However, Congress has resisted this idea. Party MP Manickam Tagore dismissed Mamata’s aspirations as a “joke,” while reports suggest Rahul Gandhi instructed party members to counter statements made by “second-rung leaders” of INDIA bloc allies.

Dikshit vs Kejriwal in Delhi, again

In a symbolic move, Congress has nominated Sandeep Dikshit, son of the late Sheila Dikshit, to contest the New Delhi Assembly seat in the upcoming Delhi elections. This constituency has been held by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal since 2013, when he defeated Sheila Dikshit in a campaign focused on corruption allegations against her government.

Heading into the 2025 elections, Kejriwal himself faces corruption charges related to the scrapped excise policy and has even spent months in jail. Sandeep Dikshit has been vocal in his criticism of Kejriwal’s government, claiming that “nobody praises Kejriwal’s ten-year tenure.” He also accused the AAP of being “corrupt beyond measure.”