Priyanka Gandhi calls for justice, caste census in maiden Lok Sabha speech

Newly elected Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her maiden speech in the Lok Sabha on Friday, during a special parliamentary session commemorating the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution. During the debate, she addressed pressing issues such as crimes against women, Dalits and minorities, while also calling for a caste census to ensure fair representation.

Constitution a ‘protective shield’

In her speech, Vadra highlighted the Constitution as a cornerstone of justice, unity, and freedom. "Our Constitution is a protective shield of justice, unity, and freedom of expression," she remarked. She criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of attempting to erode the Constitution's foundational principles while claiming a newfound reverence only in response to electoral setbacks.

Vadra highlighted the Constitution’s role as a unifying force that empowers citizens to build and remove governments. She credited leaders like B R Ambedkar, Maulana Azad, C Rajagopalachari, and Jawaharlal Nehru for their vision in creating this framework. She went on to describe it as an instrument empowering citizens to hold governments accountable.

The Wayanad MP linked India’s unique independence movement, rooted in truth and non-violence, to the spirit of the Constitution.

"It gave people the strength to recognise their right to justice and to raise their voices against the government," she said.

"Our Independence struggle was a unique one in the world as it was based on truth, non-violence," Vadra said, while point out many changes were being made to history books and names of places with historic significance.

Demand for caste census

Advocating for a caste census, Vadra criticised the government’s resistance to such measures, arguing that they trivialise critical issues by diverting attention to unrelated matters. "A caste census is the need of the hour to address socio-economic disparities," she said, highlighting the significance of understanding India's demographic realities to ensure equitable representation.

Social justice and reservation

Vadra also accused the government of weakening reservation policies through initiatives like lateral entry and privatisation. Such actions, she argued, weaken constitutional safeguards meant to protect the underprivileged.

Unnao case and Sambhal tragedy

She highlighted injustices, citing the Unnao rape case and the story of Adnan and Uzair from Sambhal, whose father was allegedly killed by police.

“The 17-year-old Adnan told me that he would grow up to be a doctor and realise his father's dream. This dream and hope was instilled in their hearts by the Constitution of India,” she said, reinforcing the importance of justice and equality.

Parliament Winter Session debate

The debate was opened by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today, with over 12 BJP leaders expected to contribute. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply tomorrow evening.

The winter session of Parliament, which began on November 25, has faced disruptions but is set to continue until December 20.