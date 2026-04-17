Nari Shakti Amendment Bill fails two-third vote test, defeated in Lok Sabha

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Constitution 106th Amendment Act, 2023) was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) failed to secure the two-thirds majority required to pass a Constitutional amendment bill. The Bill proposed a 33 per cent (one-third) reservation for women in the Lok Sabha, state legislative assemblies, and the Delhi legislative assembly.

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah concluded his reply, the House proceeded to vote on the amendments to the bill.

Out of 489 members present, 278 voted in favour, while 211 voted against the proposed amendment. None of the members abstained from voting. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA currently has a strength of 292 MPs in the Lok Sabha.

"Tamil Nadu defeats Delhi," said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in a post on X. "I want to tell PM that if he wants women's reservation, he should bring 2023 law and entire opposition will support it," said Rahul Gandhi. "The amendment bill has fallen. They used an unconstitutional trick in the name of women to break the Constitution. India has seen it. INDIA has stopped it. Hail the Constitution," Gandhi said in a post on X. "On April 23, we will defeat Delhi's arrogance—and the slaves who support that arrogance—together!" he further added commenting on the upcoming assembly elections in the state."The amendment bill has fallen. They used an unconstitutional trick in the name of women to break the Constitution. India has seen it. INDIA has stopped it. Hail the Constitution," Gandhi said in a post on X. The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day and will assemble again on Saturday.