Home / Politics / NCP slams govt on Rs 2,000 notes withdrawal, says citizens being harassed

NCP slams govt on Rs 2,000 notes withdrawal, says citizens being harassed

The Nationalist Congress Party on Friday slammed the Union government over the announcement by the Reserve Bank of India to withdraw Rs 2000 denomination currency notes from circulation.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
NCP slams govt on Rs 2,000 notes withdrawal, says citizens being harassed

1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 9:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Nationalist Congress Party on Friday slammed the Union government over the announcement by the Reserve Bank of India to withdraw Rs 2000 denomination currency notes from circulation.

The RBI announced withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation and said existing notes in circulation can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30.

"What has the government achieved by introducing the Rs 2000 note and what is it going to now achieve by withdrawing these notes. Demonetisation was hailed as a big success. If that was the case, what is the reason for the withdrawal of Rs 2000 currency notes," asked NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto.

Several person lost their lives after demonetisation was announced in November, 2016 and the Union government must answer why citizens are being harassed with such decisions, he said.

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Rs 2,000 note was 'band-aid' to cover up demonetisation, says P Chidambaram

Bengaluru swearing in and the shifting sands of opposition alliances

L-G writes to Delhi CM Kejriwal, alleges disregard of rules by AAP govt

Rahul's speech writers have to come up with something more outlandish: BJP

Will Cong implement 5 guarantees or will they add conditions apply clause?

Topics :NCPRBI

First Published: May 19 2023 | 9:51 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story