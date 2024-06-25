Home / Politics / NCP (SP) targets BJP, says many 'Emergency situations' in India at present

NCP (SP) targets BJP, says many 'Emergency situations' in India at present

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress on the 49th anniversary of the Emergency

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) on Tuesday claimed there are many "Emergency situations" in the country at present and the BJP needs to answer them before dwelling into the past.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress on the 49th anniversary of the Emergency.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The saffron party has announced a nationwide programme on the 1975 Emergency to "expose" the Congress' "authoritarianism" and its disregard for the Constitution.

In a post on X, NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto targeted the BJP over the Manipur violence and the alleged NEET paper leak.

"When will the #BJP talk about the Emergency situation in #Manipur where the people are suffering for more than a year. When will the BJP talk about the Emergency situation in our #Education system and their failure in controlling the #NEET paper leaks," he said.

"When will BJP talk about the Emergency situation on the #Agricultural front in India," Crasto added.

He claimed the basic demands of farmers in the country were not met.

"When will the BJP talk about the Emergency situation in the #Employment sector where the highest #Unemployment rate has occurred in #India in the past 45 years," the NCP (SP) leader said.

"There are many such Emergency situations in our country in the present and the BJP needs to answer them, before they dwell into the past," he said.

On June 25, 1975, the then prime minister Indira Gandhi, a Congress stalwart, imposed Emergency in the country, suspending civil liberties, jailing opposition leaders and dissidents and effecting press censorship.

After 21 months, the Emergency was lifted in 1977.

Also Read

Didn't get opportunity as I am not Sharad Pawar's son, says Ajit Pawar

Follow our orders on party name, symbols: SC to Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar to skip Ram Mandir consecration, says 'will come later'

Ideals were ignored in NCP as focus was on power, says Jayant Patil

Taking control of Maha my endeavour; NCP (SP) must win state polls: Pawar

INDIA bloc nominates K Suresh for LS Speaker, triggers historic election

Chidambaram launches sharp attack on PM Modi over remark on 1975 Emergency

Will support NDA Speaker if Deputy Speaker post goes to INDIA: Rahul Gandhi

Atishi's hunger strike over water crisis ends after hospitalisation: AAP

Oppn unlikely to contest LS Speaker's post, seeks choice for deputy speaker

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :NCPMaharashtraEmergency in IndiaBJP

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story