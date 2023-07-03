Home / Politics / Need to fight forces creating communal divide in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar

Need to fight forces creating communal divide in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar visited the memorial of his mentor and Maharashtra's first chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan in Karad and paid floral tributes to him

Press Trust of India Karad
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar .

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 1:19 PM IST
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said there was a need to fight forces creating communal divide in Maharashtra and the country.

Addressing NCP workers and supporters in Karad a day after Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the party to become the deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde-led government, Sharad Pawar also said "some of our people fell prey to BJP's tactics to break other parties."

"Attempts are being made to create communal divide in Maharashtra and the country. We need to fight forces that create fear among peace-loving citizens," he said.

"We need to protect democracy in the country," he added.

Sharad Pawar visited the memorial of his mentor and Maharashtra's first chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan in Karad and paid floral tributes to him.

The 82-year-old leader's visit to late Chavan's memorial 'Pritisangam' on the occasion of Guru Purnima is being seen as a show of strength by him, a day after his nephew Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the NCP.

Sharad Pawar left from Pune for Karad on Monday morning and stopped along the way to meet supporters who lined up on roadsides to greet him and extend support to him.

In Karad, he was welcomed by thousands of supporters and local NCP MLA Balasaheb Patil.

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, who hails from Karad, was also present.

Topics :NCPSharad PawarMaharashtraPolitics

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 1:19 PM IST

