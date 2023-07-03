Home / Politics / Suitable action to be taken on Ajit Pawar's disqualification plea: Speaker

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Ajit Pawar (Photo: Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 12:20 PM IST
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Monday said he will take appropriate action on the NCP's plea seeking disqualification of Ajit Pawar and other eight party MLAs, who have taken oath as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-led government.

State NCP president Jayant Patil on Sunday said his party has moved the disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar and eight others.

He said an e-mail has also been sent to the Election Commission of India informing that the rank and file of the NCP is with party chief Sharad Pawar.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Narwekar said, I have received the petition filed by Jayant Patil seeking disqualification of the nine NCP MLAs. I will read it carefully. I will study the points mentioned and take appropriate action on the petition.

Asked how many NCP MLAs have supported Ajit Pawar, Narvekar said, I have no information about it.

The Speaker also said it is his prerogative to decide on the appointment of a new opposition leader in the Assembly.

The NCP on Sunday appointed Jitendra Awhad as the leader of opposition in the state Assembly after incumbent LoP Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde government as deputy chief minister.

Awhad, who is the MLA from Mumbra-Kalwa in Thane district, said NCP state unit president Jayant Patil had appointed him chief whip of the party and LoP in the Assembly.

