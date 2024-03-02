Home / Politics / No alliance with BJD in Odisha, says BJP state chief Manmohan Samal

No alliance with BJD in Odisha, says BJP state chief Manmohan Samal

"It is a rumour being spread by some unknown force. We have no plans for any alliance with the BJD," Samal said

Photo: Twitter
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 7:01 AM IST
BJP Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal on Friday said there would be no alliance with any political party, including the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

Following his return from the national capital, where he attended the party's election management committee meeting, Samal told reporters that the BJP will field its candidates in all 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147 assembly constituencies in Odisha.

"It is a rumour being spread by some unknown force. We have no plans for any alliance with the BJD," Samal said.

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsBJP MLAsBJD

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 7:01 AM IST

