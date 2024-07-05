India-UK ties: 'Continuity' the buzzword among former diplomats, experts

The Labour Party's one-word campaign slogan, as it sought to unseat the Conservative government of 14 years in the UK, was “change”. However, former diplomats and foreign policy experts in India and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s foreign cell expect a Labour government under Keir Starmer to practise continuity in India-UK relations.

Vijay Chauthaiwale, in charge of the BJP's Foreign Affairs Department, congratulated Starmer and the Labour Party for the victory in the polls. "Last year, Starmer and David Lammy (the new British foreign secretary) had stressed the importance of a strong India-UK partnership. I am confident that in continuation of the (approach of the) previous government, the new British regime will further strengthen ties between the UK and India," Chauthaiwale said.



Nalin Surie, India's high commissioner to London from 2009 to 2011, told Business Standard that India will remain a priority for Britain in the context of London's relations with the developing world and its ties with China. Post-Brexit, India is a crucial partner for Britain, whose economy, in turn, has substantial strengths despite the recent challenges, he said.

Surie further said he did not see any reason for India-UK relations to sour over the views of stray Labour MPs on Kashmir or Khalistan. Constituencies in the UK are much smaller, where elections could hinge on the voting behaviour of minority groups, and statements are made under pressure of constituents and then blown out of proportion, he added.



"Starmer has shown that he is willing to begin on a clean slate, as evident in his views on Israel. He has shown that he will take a stance in Britain's national interests rather than parochial interests," Surie said.

During his campaign, Starmer tried to rebuild his party's rapport with British Indians, who were ostensibly alienated under former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn over a perceived anti-India stance on Kashmir. Last week, as part of his campaign trail, Starmer visited the Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Kingsbury, north London, where he sought to reassure British Hindus that there is "absolutely no place for Hinduphobia in Britain”.



Former Ambassador Yogesh Gupta said the UK's position on Kashmir and Khalistan issues has traditionally been guided by Indian and Pakistan diaspora politics, its historic ties with India and Pakistan and its close ties with Washington. "The new Labour government will undoubtedly take these and other issues, such as the growing weight of India in global politics, particularly in the context of Indo-Pacific, new opportunities offered by a rapidly growing India and closer alignment between West and India, into account while charting its new India policy," Gupta said, adding that he expected continuity in trade, investment and technology.

"As Lammy said in a recent interview, the new Labour government will also try to ramp up its relationship with India in other areas, such as military and maritime cooperation, emerging technologies, climate change and supply chain security," Gupta added.