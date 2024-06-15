Home / Politics / Odisha CM Majhi allocates portfolios to ministers, keeps home, finance

Odisha CM Majhi allocates portfolios to ministers, keeps home, finance

Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo was given the charge of Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment and Energy departments

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi (Photo: Facebook/ @mohancharanmajhibjp)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 9:19 PM IST
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday allocated portfolios to his council of ministers, keeping home, finance and several other departments to himself, according to an order issued by the Raj Bhavan.

Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo was given the charge of Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment and Energy departments.

The other deputy chief minister Pravati Parida, a debutant MLA and the lone female in the 16-member council of ministers, has been assigned Women and Child Development, Mission Shakti and Tourism department.

Majhi was sworn in as the state's first BJP chief minister here on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu allocates portfolios to newly inducted ministers

The other departments which are also held by the chief minister are general administration and public grievances, information and public relations, water resources and planning and convergence.

Veteran BJP leader Suresh Pujari was allocated Revenue and Disaster Management, while Rabi Narayan Naik, a farmer leader, was given Rural Development, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water departments.

Tribal leader Nityananda Gond got school and mass education, ST&SC development, minorities & backward classes Welfare, social security & empowerment of persons with disabilities departments, the statement said.

Topics :Odisha governmentOdisha group of ministers

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 9:19 PM IST

