Odisha CM Majhi allocates portfolios to ministers, keeps home, finance

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday allocated portfolios to his council of ministers, keeping home, finance and several other departments to himself, according to an order issued by the Raj Bhavan.

Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo was given the charge of Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment and Energy departments.

The other deputy chief minister Pravati Parida, a debutant MLA and the lone female in the 16-member council of ministers, has been assigned Women and Child Development, Mission Shakti and Tourism department.

Majhi was sworn in as the state's first BJP chief minister here on Wednesday.



