Old habit of Oppn leaders to brush off graft taint when caught: Chirag

Meanwhile, currency counting machines were brought in as the Income Tax Department raid on the premises of Boudh Distilleries Private Limited entered its 5th day on Sunday

ANI

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 2:30 PM IST
Coming down heavily on the Congress amid the ongoing I-T raids on premises linked to party MP Dhiraj Sahu and the recovery of piles of cash amounting to crores, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Chirag Paswan on Sunday said it was an old habit with Opposition leaders to brush off graft taint when caught.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Paswan, whose party is a partner in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, said, "It is an old habit with our Opposition leaders to indulge in corruption and try to wash their hands off it when caught. The ongoing investigation would reveal who is involved and who's not. Whoever's found guilty should face action as per the law."

Meanwhile, currency counting machines were brought in as the Income Tax Department raid on the premises of Boudh Distilleries Private Limited entered its 5th day on Sunday.

CISF personnel were also deployed at the premises.

Income Tax sleuths have, so far, recovered more than Rs 200 crore cash from several locations in Odisha and Jharkhand during their raids against Boudh Distilleries Private Limited (BDPL) and entities linked to it.

Multiple raids were also conducted at Bolangir and Sambalpur in Odisha, as well as in Jharkhand, Ranchi and Lohardaga.

Facing heat after crores of rupees were unearthed from premises linked to their Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu, Congress on Saturday said that the party is in no way connected with the businesses of the former and that the lawmaker from Jharkhand should clarify the charges.

Taking to the social media platform, X, the Congress General Secretary (Communications), Jairam Ramesh said only Dheeraj Sahu can explain the huge amounts of cash, reportedly unearthed by the income-tax authorities from his properties.

"The Indian National Congress is in no way connected with the businesses of Dheeraj Sahu, MP. Only he can explain, and should explain, how huge amounts of cash have been reportedly unearthed by the income-tax authorities from his properties," the Congress leader wrote on X.

The seizure of cash from some premises linked to Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu in Income Tax Department raids is the highest among all 'corrupt' people to be similarly raided, Union Minister and BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi asserted on Saturday.

"The amount of cash recovered from Dheeraj Sahu's premises is the highest to have been recovered from corrupt people so far. The amount recovered has reached Rs 300 crore. Congress has carried forward the deep-seated corruption from generation to generation," Lekhi added.

Baldev Sahu Infra Pvt Ltd company, which is a group company of Boudh Distilleries, is being raided as part of the ongoing crackdown and is linked to the Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand.

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 2:29 PM IST

