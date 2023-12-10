Home / Politics / BSP chief Mayawati declares nephew Akash as uttaradhikari: Party leader

BSP chief Mayawati declares nephew Akash as uttaradhikari: Party leader

"Akash (Anand) has been declared the 'uttaradhikari (heir)' by Mayawatiji," Udayveer Singh, the BSP's Shahjahanpur district unit chief, told reporters

"Akash (Anand) has been declared the 'uttaradhikari (heir)' by Mayawatiji," Udayveer Singh, the BSP's Shahjahanpur district unit chief, told reporters.
Press Trust of India Lucknow

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 1:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday declared her nephew Akash Anand as her "uttaradhikari (heir)", a party office-bearer said.

"Akash (Anand) has been declared the 'uttaradhikari (heir)' by Mayawatiji," Udayveer Singh, the BSP's Shahjahanpur district unit chief, told reporters.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"He (Anand) has been given the responsibility to strengthen the party organisation all over the country except Uttar Pradesh," Singh added.

The party's official statement, however, did not mention any such decision.

Singh said Mayawati announced the decision during a meeting in the district that was attended by party leaders from across the country.

Singh said, "Unhone (Mayawati) said he (Anand) will be her heir after her.

Also Read

Will will go solo in state elections, not enter into any alliance: Mayawati

'INDIA', NDA both 'anti-poor' says Mayawati, BSP will fight polls on own

No question of joining hands NDA or INDIA bloc: BSP supremo Mayawati

Rajasthan govt not bothered about atrocities against Dalits: BSP leader

BSP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

Politics of so-called freebies distort expenditure priorities: VP Dhankhar

PM talking up transformative GDP but what matters is growth rates: Congress

Observers Munda, Sonowal reach Raipur, to attend BJP legislature meeting

Congress tried to spread corruption from generation to generation: Lekhi

Congress' Jagadish Shettar questions BJP's moral right to raise corruption

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MayawatiBahujan Samaj PartyBSPUttar PradeshUttarakhandindian politics

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story