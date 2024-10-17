Omar Abdullah's first order as J&K CM: No green corridors on his routes

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah directed the police in the Union Territory to refrain from creating a ‘green corridor’ or halting traffic during his road travel. This directive was one of his initial orders following his sweariin on Wednesday.

CM Abdullah encouraged his Cabinet members to adopt a ‘people-friendly’ approach, emphasising that their primary goal is to serve the public without causing any disruptions. He also advised against the use of force or aggressive behaviour during travel. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Abdullah said, “I have spoken to the DG @JmuKmrPolice that there is to be no ‘green corridor’ or traffic stoppage when I move anywhere by road. I have instructed him to minimise public inconvenience & the use of sirens is to be minimal. The use of any stick waving or aggressive gestures is to be totally avoided.”





He further said, “I’m asking my cabinet colleagues to follow the same example. In everything our conduct must be people-friendly. We are here to serve the people & not to inconvenience them.”

New govt takes oath of office and secrecy

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah took the oath of office and secrecy from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar. Alongside him, Surinder Kumar, the MLA from Nowshera in Jammu, was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister, along with other ministers.

The sweariin ceremony was attended by prominent leaders from the INDIA alliance, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. However, the Congress opted not to participate in the state Cabinet.

Following his oath, Abdullah received a guard of honour at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar and conducted his first meeting with various department secretaries.

NC-Congress coalition secures majority in Assembly

Leading a National Conference-led government, Omar Abdullah has the support of other parties within the INDIA bloc, as well as four Independent members. The NC-Congress coalition secured a majority in the assembly elections, winning 48 out of 90 seats.

The BJP secured 29 seats, while the Peoples’ Democratic Party won three. Additionally, one seat each was claimed by the People’s Conference, CPI-M, and AAP, with seven seats going to Independent candidates.

The results of the three-phase elections in Jammu and Kashmir were announced on October 8, marking the first election in the region following the abrogation of Article 370.