LIVE news: JKNC leader Omar Abdullah takes oath as chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir

JKNC leader Omar Abdullah has been sworn-in as the first chief minister of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Calling the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) a toothless tiger, the Supreme Court directed the panel to take penal action against Haryana government officials for failure to take action against the violators found guilty of stubble burning and summoned the state chief secretary to appear before it on October 23.
A fire incident at a high-rise residential building in Mumbai's upscale Lokhandwala Complex resulted in three fatalities on Wednesday morning. The blaze started around 8 am on the 10th floor of Riya Palace, a 14-story building situated on 4th Cross Road in the Lokhandwala Complex area of Andheri. Three individuals were injured in the incident and transported to Cooper Hospital, where medical staff pronounced them dead upon arrival. Municipal authorities have identified the deceased as Chandraprakash Soni (74), Kanta Soni (74), and Pelubeta (42).
Following National Conference 's victory in Jammu and Kashmir’s first Assembly election since the abrogation of Article 370, Omar Abdullah is set to take the oath as the first chief minister of the Union Territory. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will administer the oath-taking ceremony of Omar Abdullah and his ministers at 11:30 am. Arrangements for the inauguration of the chief minister and cabinet members have been finalised at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), scheduled to take place today.
An IndiGo flight bound for Lucknow from Dammam in Saudi Arabia was redirected to Jaipur due to a security-related alert, informed IndiGo Spokesperson. "The aircraft was isolated, and all passengers were safely disembarked. We are working closely with the relevant authorities, and mandated checks are underway," said an IndiGo Spokesperson. According to Jaipur police, a bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) and sniffer dogs checked the plane and no suspicious object was found. Station House officer (SHO) of Jaipur Airport Police Station, Sandeep Basera also confirmed that the 175 passengers were safely boarded back onto the plane after the plane was inspected. Sources in CISF confirmed that a total of 10 bomb threats were posted on social media on Monday and Tuesday. The government asserted that it will allot spectrum for satellite broadband administratively and not via auction, hours after Elon Musk slammed the auction route being advocated by rival billionaire Mukesh Ambani as "unprecedented". Musk's Starlink argues administrative allotment of licences is in line with a global trend, while India's Reliance, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, says an auction is needed to ensure a level playing field.
One dead, two hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Saran
One person died and two others were admitted to hospital after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Saran district, officials said on Wednesday.
According to a statement issued by the district administration on Wednesday the incident took place in Ibrahimpur area, under the jurisdiction of Mushrakh police station of Saran district.
11:23 AM
Supreme Court summons Haryana chief secretary
The top court today rapped the Haryana government over non-prosecution of violators found guilty of stubble burning and summoned the state chief secretary to appear before it on October 23. A bench headed by Justice Abhay S Oka directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to take penal action against Haryana government officials for failure to take action against the violators. The top court said CAQM has become a toothless tiger.
11:09 AM
RG Kar crime only symptom, nothing short of renaissance can fix mess: IMA chief
Doctors have always been "soft targets" and the "injustice inflicted on the medical fraternity has no parallel", Indian Medical Association chief Dr R V Asokan has said amid the indefinite hunger strike by young doctors in West Bengal over the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata.
In a statement, posted on X by the IMA, Dr Asokan said on Tuesday that from the word go a doctor in India is a "slave chained by the Bond system".
10:32 AM
News update: Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Lokhandwala Complex, 3 killed
10:27 AM
News update: Stranded passengers of Air India flight ferried from Iqaluit airport to Chicago
10:19 AM
Senior IPS officer Praveen Vashista to be next Special Secretary, Internal Security
Senior IPS officer Praveen Vashista has been named as the new Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Ministry of Home Affairs, according to an official order.
Vashista, a 1991-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Bihar cadre, is currently Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved curtailment in Vashista's tenure as the Additional Secretary and appointed him as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Home Ministry for a tenure up to December 31, 2024
10:06 AM
Delhi registers minimum temperature of 19 deg C
Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius, slightly colder than normal for this time of the season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The relative humidity level in the city stood at 78 per cent at 8.30 am. Delhi is likely to witness cloudy skies during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.
9:46 AM
3 injured as fire breaks out in multi-storey Mumbai building
Three persons were injured after a fire broke out in a 14-storey residential building at the upscale Lokhandwala Complex in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, officials said. The blaze erupted at around 8 am and was confined to a flat on the 10th floor of Riya Palace building, located on 4th Cross Road at the Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri area, a civic official said.
9:43 AM
Kolkata rape-murder case: Junior doctors fast-unto-death enters 12th day
Agitating junior doctors continued their fast-unto-death for the 12th consecutive day on Wednesday demanding justice for the deceased woman colleague of Kar Medical College and Hospital and workplace security. Sourav Dutta of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, fasting since October 5 was hospitalised on Tuesday evening and is being treated at the CCU of the hospital in Jalpaiguri while Spandan Chowdhury and Rumelika Kumar joined the hunger strike on Tuesday.
9:38 AM
IndiGo flight redirected to Jaipur due to security-related alert: Official
An IndiGo flight bound for Lucknow from Dammam in Saudi Arabia was redirected to Jaipur due to a security-related alert, informed IndiGo Spokesperson. "The aircraft was isolated, and all passengers were safely disembarked. We are working closely with the relevant authorities, and mandated checks are underway," said an IndiGo Spokesperson. According to Jaipur police, a bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) and sniffer dogs checked the plane and no suspicious object was found.
9:38 AM
Hoax threats to flights: Mumbai police summon minor, father from Chhattisgarh
The Mumbai police have issued a notice to a teenage boy, his father and another person from Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh to join questioning in connection with bomb threats posted on social media targeting three flights, officials said. Three international flights originating from Mumbai received bomb threats on Monday.
9:30 AM
One killed, three injured in group clash in Odisha's Keonjhar
One person died and three others were injured in a clash between two groups over an old rivalry at a village in Odisha's Keonjhar district, police said.
The incident took place at Pandua village on Tuesday evening when a young man of one group was allegedly hacked to death by a member of the rival faction, they said. Following this, members on the side of the deceased retaliated and set the assailant's house on fire besides attacking his father, mother and brother, a police officer said.
9:05 AM
Omar Abdullah set to take oath as Jammu-Kashmir chief minister today
Omar Abdullah is set to take the oath as the first chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir since it became a Union Territory. Preparations have been finalised for the sweariin ceremony of the chief minister and his council of ministers at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) today,