JKNC leader Omar Abdullah has been sworn-in as the first chief minister of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Calling the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) a toothless tiger, the Supreme Court directed the panel to take penal action against Haryana government officials for failure to take action against the violators found guilty of stubble burning and summoned the state chief secretary to appear before it on October 23. Calling the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) a toothless tiger, the Supreme Court directed the panel to take penal action against Haryana government officials for failure to take action against the violators found guilty of stubble burning and summoned the state chief secretary to appear before it on October 23. A fire incident at a high-rise residential building in Mumbai's upscale Lokhandwala Complex resulted in three fatalities on Wednesday morning. The blaze started around 8 am on the 10th floor of Riya Palace, a 14-story building situated on 4th Cross Road in the Lokhandwala Complex area of Andheri. Three individuals were injured in the incident and transported to Cooper Hospital, where medical staff pronounced them dead upon arrival. Municipal authorities have identified the deceased as Chandraprakash Soni (74), Kanta Soni (74), and Pelubeta (42). Following National Conference 's victory in Jammu and Kashmir’s first Assembly election since the abrogation of Article 370, Omar Abdullah is set to take the oath as the first chief minister of the Union Territory. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will administer the oath-taking ceremony of Omar Abdullah and his ministers at 11:30 am. Arrangements for the inauguration of the chief minister and cabinet members have been finalised at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), scheduled to take place today.

An IndiGo flight bound for Lucknow from Dammam in Saudi Arabia was redirected to Jaipur due to a security-related alert, informed IndiGo Spokesperson. "The aircraft was isolated, and all passengers were safely disembarked. We are working closely with the relevant authorities, and mandated checks are underway," said an IndiGo Spokesperson. According to Jaipur police, a bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) and sniffer dogs checked the plane and no suspicious object was found. Station House officer (SHO) of Jaipur Airport Police Station, Sandeep Basera also confirmed that the 175 passengers were safely boarded back onto the plane after the plane was inspected. Sources in CISF confirmed that a total of 10 bomb threats were posted on social media on Monday and Tuesday. The government asserted that it will allot spectrum for satellite broadband administratively and not via auction, hours after Elon Musk slammed the auction route being advocated by rival billionaire Mukesh Ambani as "unprecedented". Musk's Starlink argues administrative allotment of licences is in line with a global trend, while India's Reliance, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, says an auction is needed to ensure a level playing field.