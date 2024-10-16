Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Mehbooba Mufti hopes Omar-led govt will heal 'wounds' of J&K people

Mehbooba Mufti hopes Omar-led govt will heal 'wounds' of J&K people

Former chief minister of the erstwhile state of J&K also expressed hope that the government will find ways to resolve issues of unemployment, drug addiction, electricity and others

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 2:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

It is a "very auspicious day" as people of Jammu and Kashmir have got their government after several years, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said on Wednesday on the sweariin of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

"Today is a very auspicious day. People of Jammu and Kashmir have got their government after several years. People have elected a stable government. People of Jammu and Kashmir suffered a lot especially after 2019, and we hope that this new government will heal the wounds we got," she told reporters after attending Abdullah's oath ceremony.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

She, however, expressed hope that the government would pass a resolution condemning the Centre's August 5, 2019 decisions of abrogating Article 370, and bifurcating J&K into two union territories.

"We hope that the government will pass a resolution condemning the decision of August 5, 2019, that the people of J&K do not accept those decisions," she added.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of J&K also expressed hope that the government will find ways to resolve issues of unemployment, drug addiction, electricity and others.

Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti also expressed hope that the new government would do justice to the overwhelming mandate it received.

More From This Section

Defeat to win: Stunning turnaround of Omar Abdullah's political fortunes

Centre will work closely with Omar, his team for J-K's progress: PM Modi

Nayab Saini elected legislature party leader, to take oath as CM on Oct 17

Assembly polls: Maharashtra to vote on Nov 20, Jharkhand on Nov 13 & 20

Mahayuti govt has spent its last days bestowing gifts on Adani Group: Cong

"J&K will finally have an elected government after an excruciatingly long wait of six years. Best wishes to Omar sahab & hope they do justice to the overwhelming mandate & trust people have reposed in them," Iltija posted on X.

Congratulating Abdullah, the PDP, in a separate post on X, said the party would support the new government on its promises of standing against the decisions taken on August 5, 2019.

"We congratulate @OmarAbdullah sb for taking oath as Chief Minister UT of J&K. People have elected the new government with a hope that it stays true to its promises of standing against the decisions taken on 5 August 2019, and we support the new govt on it. Our best wishes to him and his cabinet for a fruitful tenure," the PDP said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Omar Abdullah takes oath as Jammu-Kashmir CM; Congress opts out of govt

New J-K govt should first demand restoration of statehood, says Chidambaram

'Restoration of statehood in J-K our priority', says Farooq Abdullah

Resolution on statehood restoration to be passed in 1st cabinet meet: Omar

Indian Army soldier abducted in Jammu and Kashmir; search on: What we know

Topics :Mehbooba MuftiOmar AbdullahJammu and Kashmir politicsPDPNational Conference

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story