Opposition parties to meet in Patna tomorrow; check who all are attending

The meeting is being seen as a starting point for the Opposition to come together to take on the Narendra Modi-led BJP

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 3:56 PM IST
The stage is set for the much-anticipated Opposition meeting in Patna on June 23, with leaders from at least 18 political parties expected to attend at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence. Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, and MK Stalin, among others, will arrive in Patna on Wednesday night. Kumar, who is the host, is keeping a close eye on the arrangements.

Colourful posters and banners of Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal, Bhagwat Mann, Akhilesh Yadav, and others can be seen in the state capital. Leaders will be staying in the city's VIP guest house and high-end hotels.


Who will be attending the meeting?

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar, Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, West Bengal C M Mamata Banerjee, and Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Left leaders will be attending the meeting.

What topics are likely to be discussed?

According to a close confidant of Nitish Kumar, the chief minister, who is attempting to unite the opposition parties, will host the leaders. He will deliver an opening speech as soon as the meeting begins.

Nitish Kumar will also encourage everyone to share their thoughts on developing a strategy to fight the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said.

Kumar is expected to be named convener of the united opposition front, after which he will launch his formal campaign against the BJP. In his speech, he will discuss the importance of forming a core committee composed of representatives from all parties.

The CM's advice will be to form the core committee, a powerful body charged with resolving any issues that may arise within the alliance. These decisions of this committee should be considered final, and in the event of a disagreement, its decision will be binding. He will also talk about fixing the name of the coordinator for the core committee, said CM's confidant.

Kumar will also call on the opposition parties to agree on a common candidate to defeat the BJP. Bengal CM Mamata has also stated that defeating the BJP was not a difficult task if there was a united front, he said.

He added that the Bihar chief minister will also encourage everyone to propose a formula for seat sharing. If there is an issue with seat sharing, it should be resolved by the core committee. Its decision should be final and binding so that conflicts can be avoided.

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 4:09 PM IST

