Home / Politics / Any effort for peace must take place in Manipur: Cong on all-party meet

Any effort for peace must take place in Manipur: Cong on all-party meet

After 50 days of death and destruction in Manipur, Venugopal said, "Home Minister Amit Shah's call for an all-party meeting is too little, too late"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Any effort for peace must take place in Manipur: Cong on all-party meet

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 10:24 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Thursday termed the all-party meeting convened by Home Minister Amit Shah on the Manipur situation as "too little, too late," and said efforts to bring warring factions on the discussion table will lack seriousness if they are done sitting in Delhi.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said the entire nation expects a serious intervention from the Union Government.

"Any effort for peace must take place in Manipur, where the warring communities are brought on the discussion table and a political solution is arrived at. This effort will lack seriousness if it is done sitting in Delhi," he said on Twitter.

After 50 days of death and destruction in Manipur, he said, "Home Minister Amit Shah's call for an all-party meeting is too little, too late".

The government only woke up after Sonia Gandhi's address to the people of Manipur, he said.

Shah has called an all-party meeting on the situation in Manipur on June 24.

"At the outset, the PM's absence from such a serious meeting shows his 'cowardice' and 'unwillingness' to confront his failures. Even when multiple delegations sought meetings with him, he had no time for them," the Congress leader alleged.

Noting that the Home Minister himself has presided over this situation and made no progress, he said in fact things have "worsened" since his visit.

"Can we expect genuine peace under his stewardship," he asked.

"Moreover, the continuation of the partisan state government and non-implementation of President's Rule is a travesty," Venugopal charged.

The Congress has been seeking the Centre's immediate intervention in bringing peace to the north eastern state which has been struck by violence since May 3.

The party has also blamed the alleged divisive politics of the BJP for the current situation in Manipur.

Violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

So far, nearly 120 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 are injured.

Shah had also visited the state for four days last last month and met a cross sections of people in his efforts to bring back peace in the northeastern state.

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Manipur requires a political solution, not mere deployment: Surjewala

Cong working on banned PFI's agenda: Amit Shah at Karnataka election rally

Sonia Gandhi never spoke of Karnataka sovereignty: Congress deletes tweet

There should be no hate politics in providing rice to poor: Siddaramaiah

Fight erupts between CPI(M), Congress in Kerala over fake certificate issue

TMC calls Patna oppn meet 'good beginning' ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Attempts being made to create Manipur-like situation in Maharashtra: Patole

Panel to screen applicants for PTU VC post not as per norms: Punjab guv

Topics :Amit ShahManipurAll-party meetCongress

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story