Original Shiv Sena here, Aaditya Thackeray's dig at Sindhe faction

As both factions of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray) held rallies in Maharashtra on the occasion of Dussehra, Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Aaditya Thackeray took a dig at Eknath Shinde faction on Saturday by saying, "Original Shiv Sena is here". Addressing the public rally at Shivaji Park, Aaditya Thackeray said, "Original Shivsena is here and I feel proud that this Shivsena party name on my father's name Uddhav and my grandfather's name Balasaheb Thackeray and you all are Thackeray's for us." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Recalling his memories of Dussehra rallies, Aaditya Thackeray emphasised the importance of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Election.

"From childhood, I have memories that on Dussehra my grandfather Balasaheb Thackeray organized a Dussehra rally, and Balasaheb Thackeray formed Shivsena, my father Uddhav Thackeray said to me that the coming election is very important for us and we have to fight against them. We have been waiting from the last two years for Maharashtra assembly elections in 2024." Aaditya Thackeray said.

He further attacked Mahayuti Alliance (Shiv Sena; Eknath Shinde faction, BJP, NCP; Ajit Pawar faction), accusing them of 'corruption'.



"They (Mahayuvti government) only do corruption in government, you all have to stop this and vote for us and show them that this is the Maharashtra and power of Maharashtra they are 'khoke' government." Thackeray said.

"Youth in Maharashtra only want work in hands, they want jobs on the occasion of Dussehra we want to finish this Minde & khoke government with Mashal, I want to ask you all are you ready to fight with them I ready are you? Let's fight with this corrupted government, vote only for Shivsena UBT and you all know the symbol of Shivsena UBT it's mashal and only Mashal," Thackeray added.

Both sanctions of Shiv Sena held rallies on the occasion of Dussehra, continuing the party tradition started by BalaSaheb Thackeray

The Eknath Shinde faction rally is held at Azad Maidan.

The 288 seats Maharashtra Assembly will go to polls later this year. The Election Commission of India has yet to announce the poll dates.

The upcoming Maharashtra election will see a contest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, and the Maha Yuti Alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).