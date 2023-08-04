Home / Politics / Parliamentary panel suggests reducing of age to contest LS, assembly polls

Parliamentary panel suggests reducing of age to contest LS, assembly polls

A parliamentary committee on Friday batted for reducing the minimum age to contest Lok Sabha and assembly elections, saying it would give the youth equal opportunities to engage in democracy

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 6:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A parliamentary committee on Friday batted for reducing the minimum age to contest Lok Sabha and assembly elections, saying it would give the youth equal opportunities to engage in democracy.

According to the present legal framework, a person should be at least 25 years old to contest Lok Sabha and assembly polls. The minimum age to become a member of Rajya Sabha and state legislative council is 30 years.

At present, the age at which a person can register as a voter is 18 years.

For "national elections" or Lok Sabha polls, it specifically recommended reducing the minimum age to contest from the present 25 years to 18.

"After examining various countries' practices, such as Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia, the Committee observes that the minimum age for candidacy in national elections needs to be 18 years. These nations' examples demonstrate that young individuals can be reliable and responsible political participants," the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law and Personnel said.

It also suggested "reducing the minimum age requirement for candidacy in assembly elections".

The panel headed by BJP's Sushil Modi observed that reducing the minimum age requirement for candidacy in elections would give young individuals equal opportunities to engage in democracy.

"This viewpoint is reinforced by a vast amount of evidence, such as global practices, the increasing political consciousness among young people, and the advantages of youth representation," the report said.

According to the Election Commission, unless compelling reasons exist to alter a provision of the Constitution, it should remain unchanged.

"The Commission has already considered the issue of aligning the minimum age for voting and contesting elections to Parliament, state legislature, and local bodies and has found that it is unrealistic to expect 18-year-olds to possess the necessary experience and maturity for these responsibilities. Therefore, the minimum age for voting and

contesting elections is appropriate. The Commission does not favour reducing the age requirement for membership of Parliament and state legislatures and still maintains this view," the panel noted.

The Committee suggested that EC and the government should prioritise providing comprehensive civic education programmes to equip young people with the knowledge and skills necessary for political engagement.

"They can consider successful models from other countries, like Finland's citizenship education, and adapt them accordingly," it said.

Also Read

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

Parliamentary panel meets Law Commission, law ministry delegates on UCC

Karnataka Assembly polls 2023: All you need to know about May 10 elections

No one will save Lalu family in the IRCTC scam, claims BJP's Sushil Modi

Monsoon session: Lok Sabha to take up no-trust motion debate on August 8

Truth alone triumphs: Mallikarjun hails SC stay on Rahul's conviction

We are very serious about middle path solution: Jairam Ramesh on RS logjam

HC asks govt, political parties to respond to plea against use of INDIA

RS proceedings adjourned briefly amid ruckus by treasury, Oppn benches

Excise policy cases: Interim bail pleas of Sisodia to be heard on Sept 4

Topics :Lok SabhaAssembly polls

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story