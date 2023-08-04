Home / Politics / RS proceedings adjourned briefly amid ruckus by treasury, Oppn benches

RS proceedings adjourned briefly amid ruckus by treasury, Oppn benches

Soon after the listed papers were tabled, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he has received 48 notices to suspend the scheduled business and take up matters mentioned therein

Press Trust of India New Delhi
BJP MPs wanted to raise the law and order situation in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, while the opposition wanted a discussion on the Manipur situation by suspending the scheduled business of the day under Rule 267 of the House | (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 12:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for about 30 minutes till 12 noon amid a ruckus between ruling and opposition benches as both sides insisted on taking up their respective issues.

BJP MPs wanted to raise the law and order situation in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, while the opposition wanted a discussion on the Manipur situation by suspending the scheduled business of the day under Rule 267 of the House.

Soon after the listed papers were tabled, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he has received 48 notices to suspend the scheduled business and take up matters mentioned therein.

In the meantime, there was an uproar among BJP members.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said atrocities were being committed against girls and women in Rajasthan and there was a "total breakdown" of the law and order in the state.

He demanded a short discussion on the issue.

When the Chair asked for guidance from Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, there was again an uproar by the treasury benches. The opposition too protested.

Kharge again insisted that the Manipur issue should be taken up and asked the BJP to raise the Rajasthan issue in the state Assembly.

As both sides were protesting, Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

Also Read

Parliament proceedings in RS, LS adjourned till 12 pm amid Oppn's demand

Both houses of Parliament adjourned till 2 pm amidst protests by Opposition

Parliament adjourned till March 20 amid protests by treasury benches, oppn

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition ruckus

BJP demands RaGa's apology, Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 3:30 pm

Excise policy cases: Interim bail pleas of Sisodia to be heard on Sept 4

Cipla's impending 'takeover' by Blackstone should sadden all of us: Jairam

Kharge lashes out at BJP, says only 1.2 mn formal jobs added in 5 years

Amit Shah to visit Odisha, to hold meetings on left-wing extremism

Rajnath to present military inter-services organisations bill in Lok Sabha

Topics :Rajya SabhaOppositionOpposition partiesParliamentMonsoon session

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Tata Consumer, ITC among companies looking to buy into Organic India

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Rajnath to present military inter-services organisations bill in Lok Sabha

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology

Apple hits record iPhone sales mark in India despite global slowdown

What are room-temperature superconductors and what's the LK-99 controversy?

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story