Home / Politics / PM Modi far ahead of Rahul Gandhi in social media engagements: BJP

PM Modi far ahead of Rahul Gandhi in social media engagements: BJP

The prime minister's Facebook account received approximately 3.25 crore engagements this year, while the figure was 1.88 crore for Gandhi during the period

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 8:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The reach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media engagements is much more than Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's, BJP sources said on Saturday as the two parties push their campaign on various online platforms in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Sharing data, they said Modi's account on X, formerly known as Twitter, received approximately 79.9 lakh engagements in the past one month while Gandhi's handle received approximately 23.43 lakh engagements.

Modi's account had approximately 2.77 crore engagements in the last three months, while Gandhi's handle received approximately 58.23 lakh engagements in the same period, they claimed.

On Facebook, Modi's account received approximately 57.89 lakh engagements in the last one month while Gandhi's account had approximately 28.38 lakh engagements, BJP sources said.

The prime minister's Facebook account received approximately 3.25 crore engagements this year, while the figure was 1.88 crore for Gandhi during the period.

On YouTube, they said Modi's channel gained approximately 25.46 crore views in the past one month while the Congress leader's channel on the platform gained approximately 4.82 crore views.

In this year so far, Modi's YouTube channel gained approximately 75.79 crore views while Gandhi's channel gained approximately 25.38 crore views.

Also Read

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to address public meeting in Telangana on May 8

CPI(M), Cong hold talks on Tripura bypolls to avoid split in anti-BJP votes

Suspended MPs will not be able to attend meetings of parliamentary panels

Rahul Gandhi steps up attack on PM Modi over raging Manipur violence

BJP warns Priyanka of legal action over post alleging corruption in MP

Oppn bloc INDIA partners to jointly campaign for Jharkhand's Dumri by-poll

Topics :Narendra ModiRahul GandhiBJPCongress

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 8:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story