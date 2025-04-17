Home / Politics / PM Modi meets Dawoodi Bohras; delegation praises new Waqf law

Officials said the community members told Modi that it was their long-pending demand as they reposed faith in his vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'

Narendra Modi with the delegation of Dawoodi Bohras. | Credit: X@narendramodi
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 8:10 PM IST
A delegation of Dawoodi Bohras met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express their gratefulness to him for the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which has accommodated some of their key demands.

Officials said the community members told Modi that it was their long-pending demand as they reposed faith in his vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'.

They were accompanied by Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju in the meeting. 

 

The community, a prosperous but miniscule minority among Shia Muslims, was represented by noted lawyer Harish Salve during their representation to the Joint Committee of Parliament, which was headed by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, that had scrutinised the bill tabled in Parliament.

It was based on the committee's recommendations that several new amendments were introduced in the bill, which was enacted following its passage in Parliament amid strident criticism from opposition parties.

The Supreme Court is currently hearing a batch of pleas challenging the constitutionality of the law, described by the government as key to transparency and efficient management of Waqf properties.

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

