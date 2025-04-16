Murshidabad riots pre-planned; BJP, central agencies involved: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday termed the recent communal violence in Murshidabad as "pre-planned" and accused a section of the BSF, central agencies, and the BJP of fanning tension by allegedly facilitating cross-border influx from Bangladesh.

Speaking at a meeting with Imams, Banerjee alleged that despite the volatile situation in neighbouring Bangladesh, the central government allowed illegal entry from across the border, and claimed that the BSF and certain agencies played a role in triggering unrest in Bengal.

Banerjee urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to implement the "atrocious" Waqf Amendment Act and requested him to keep the Union Home Ministry, headed by Amit Shah, under control.

"I would request the Prime Minister to keep a check on Amit Shah, he is doing harm to the nation to serve his own political agenda," she said.

"I came across news claiming the role of elements from across the border in Murshidabad unrest. Is it not the role of the BSF to guard the border? The state government does not guard the international border. The Central government must take responsibility," Banerjee said.

The CM announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of three people killed during the violence and directed the state chief secretary to initiate a probe into the role of the BSF, alleging that the force opened fire which led to the death of one of them.

"I will find out whom the BSF had financed in the bordering areas by giving money to youths to pelt throw during the violence," she said.

Alleging that outsiders linked to the BJP entered the state and incited violence, Banerjee said, "Why did they allow BJP thugs from outside to come and create chaos before fleeing? Accountability must be fixed. They want to polarise and divide Hindus and Muslims. They want their Jumla government. Don't divide the country; unite all instead.