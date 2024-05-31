Home / Politics / PM Modi performs 'Surya Arghya' at Kanyakumari's Vivekananda Rock Memorial

PM Modi performs 'Surya Arghya' at Kanyakumari's Vivekananda Rock Memorial

PM Modi carried out 'Surya Arghya,' a ritual associated with spiritual practice involving salutations to the Almighty, manifested in the form of sun and offered prayers with folded hands

Modi, Narendra Modi
Kanyakumari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditates at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, in Kanniyakumari, Friday, May 31, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu)
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 12:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as part of his meditation exercise, on Friday performed 'Surya Arghya' during sunrise at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial here.

Modi carried out 'Surya Arghya,' a ritual associated with spiritual practice involving salutations to the Almighty, manifested in the form of sun and offered prayers with folded hands.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A short video clip, 'Sunrise, Surya Arghya, Spirituality,' posted by the BJP on its 'X' handle showed the PM pouring little water from a traditional, beaker-like small vessel into the sea as an offering (Arghya) and prayed using his prayer beads (Japa mala).

The BJP also posted photographs of the Prime Minister, clad in saffron shirt, shawl and dhoti, engrossed in meditation at the Dhyan Mandapam, where incense sticks, in front of him, could be spotted burning slowly. Modi also walked around the mandapam with his japa mala in his hands.

Photographs of Modi in meditating posture have been apparently clicked during different times and similar is the case of video clips.

Kanyakumari is famous for its sunrise and sunset and the memorial is located on a tiny islet near the shoreline. At the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, the PM embarked on meditation on the evening of May 30 and he is scheduled to complete it on the evening of June 1.

Also Read

PM Modi to meditate at Vivekananda Memorial Rock: What makes it special?

PM Modi to begin two-day meditation at Kanyakumari rock memorial today

PM Modi begins 45-hr meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari

PM Modi announces PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, to invest over 75000 cr

After campaigning ends, PM Modi to take a meditation break in Kanyakumari

Rahul notches up 107 rallies, roadshows as LS polls campaign ends

INDIA bloc's June 1 meet to discuss preparations for counting day: Kharge

Lok Sabha Elections: What do Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Kishor predict?

Modi first PM to 'lower dignity' of public discourse: Manmohan Singh

LS polls: BJP has insulted people of Odisha, Lord Jagannath, alleges Rahul

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiLok Sabha electionsElections in IndiaTamil NaduElection newsElection campaignBJP

First Published: May 31 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story