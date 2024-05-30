Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: BJP has insulted people of Odisha, Lord Jagannath, alleges Rahul

LS polls: BJP has insulted people of Odisha, Lord Jagannath, alleges Rahul

Addressing an election rally in Simulia in the Bhadrak Lok Sabha seat, he also vowed to save the Constitution of India and democracy in the country

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader
File image of Rahul Gandhi | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Balasore (Odisha)
1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 1:45 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the BJP of insulting the people of Odisha as one of its leaders recently claimed that Lord Jagannath is a devotee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing an election rally in Simulia in the Bhadrak Lok Sabha seat, he also vowed to save the Constitution of India and democracy in the country.

The BJP has insulted every individual of Odisha as one of its leaders claimed that Lord Jagannath is a devotee of PM Modi," Gandhi said.

BJP's Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra had recently made the remark.

Embroiled in a controversy over his "slip of the tongue" on Lord Jagannath, Patra apologised and announced that he would undertake a penance by observing fast for three days.

The Congress leader alleged that the BJP and its allies are united to destroy democracy and the Constitution of the country.

No force on the earth can destroy our Constitution. You cannot even touch the Constitution by utilising all your forces, Gandhi said in an apparent dig at the BJP.

Topics :Rahul GandhiLok Sabha electionsBJPLord JagannathOdisha

First Published: May 30 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

