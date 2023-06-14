Bold decisions taken by the political leadership and India remaining steadfast in its resolve to eliminate terrorism have redefined the country's foreign policy during the nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule.

For 70-years no government in the Centre could take a call on Article 370 -- a temporary provision in the Constitution which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir. However, the dispensation led by Prime Minister Modi exhibited the political will and the courage to scrap the so-called special status of J&K on August 5, 2019, to pave the way for complete integration of the Himalayan region with the Union of India.

The move led to reestablishing stability and curbing the influence of Pakistan sponsored cross-border terrorism, which marred J&K for 30-long years.

By eliminating the Article 370, the Centre addressed the vulnerability that Pakistan exploited for years and delegitimized terrorism.

After revocation of the Article 370 Pakistan left no stone unturned to garner support against India's decision but the international community didn't pay any attention towards the tantrums thrown by Pakistan.

Many countries around the world have understood India's perspective on the issue, and have denounced Pakistan for sponsoring terror for all these years.

Terrorism can't be kept aside

PM Modi-led regime has made it clear that India would not tolerate cross-border terrorist activities and it cannot keep aside terrorism to improve ties with Islamabad under its neighbourhood first policy.

Pakistan has been told in clear terms that if it wants to take the relations forward, it has to stop sponsoring terror.

Terrorists and separatists in J&K have been pushed to the wall. Ugly face of Pakistan has been exposed before the world.

The revocation of Article 370 has marked a significant victory for national security in India.

Pertinently, after the outbreak of Pakistan-sponsored insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir in 1990, Pakistan saw Article 370 as a point of vulnerability to target India.

It used this provision to fuel separatist sentiments and support terrorism to create chaos and uncertainty in the region.

The revocation of Article 370 punctured false narratives propagated by Pakistan and its stooges in Jammu and Kashmir. The move unveiled Pakistan's involvement in supporting terrorism and separatist activities. By eliminating the special status, India has challenged and refuted the baseless claims of Pakistan.

Since the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed not only developmental initiatives but also the benefits of globalization that the rest of the country experiences. The integration has provided new opportunities for economic growth, infrastructure development, and enhanced connectivity, benefiting the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pak's real face exposed

By exposing Pakistan's real face to the world, India has garnered international support in its war against terrorism. The government's proactive approach has showcased India's determination to prioritize national security while seeking peaceful relations with its neighbours.

By eliminating the provisions of Article 370 that Pakistan exploited, India has dealt a strong blow to cross-border terrorism and emphasized the importance of tackling this global menace.

The international community's support and the benefits of development and globalization in J&K have validated the significance of the decision taken by New Delhi.

For over three decades, Pakistan has been actively involved in the tumultuous region of Kashmir, employing various tactics to ensure a state of uncertainty and chaos. Through its proxies and stooges, Pakistan played a central role in perpetuating violence, providing arms, ammunition, and training to terrorists, enticing local youth into joining their ranks, and using hawala channels to fund separatists and stone pelters.

This calculated interference inflicted immense suffering on the people of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), forcing them to live under constant state of threat and intimidation.

Pakistan's use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy in Kashmir is no secret. The terror groups sponsored by it targeted innocent civilians, security forces, and public infrastructure.

Pakistan consistently encouraged infiltration across the Line of Control (LoC), facilitating the entry of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir. This resulted in a vicious cycle of violence, leading to the loss of countless lives and widespread destruction.

Pakistan systematically indoctrinated young minds and used them as cannon fodder in its proxy war.

Through a combination of misinformation, propaganda, and promises of the so-called 'Azadi', Pakistan misled Kashmiri youth and pushed them towards the graveyards.

Using Hawala channels and other clandestine means, Pakistan injected substantial amounts of money into the region, enabling separatists to sustain their propaganda and activities. It exacerbated the volatile situation on the ground by creating an atmosphere of unrest and public disorder.

Pak actions evoke condemnation

After the scrapping of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, other leaders and officials have exposed Pakistan at every forum.

They have brought the actions of India's rogue neighbour into the notice of the international community. Their hard work has paid the dividends as the actions of Pakistan have evoked widespread condemnation.

The United Nations and various countries have repeatedly called for Pakistan to end its support for cross-border terrorism and engage in meaningful dialogue with India for maintaining peace in the region.

The protracted conflict being kept alive by Pakistan has hindered the prospects of economic cooperation in South Asia.

G20 in Srinagar, big defeat for Pak

The recently held G20 summit in Srinagar, J&K's summer capital, has proven to be a big defeat for Pakistan on the diplomatic front. Barring China and Turkey none of the participant countries paid any heed towards the vicious propaganda launched by India's neighbour.

The delegates hailed the efforts of the government to develop the Himalayan region and extended full support to India's G20 presidency.

In a nutshell, the PM Modi-led regime has defeated Pakistan on all fronts. It has lost the proxy war which it sustained for three decades.

Terrorism in J&K is on its last legs and the ones who used to propagate Pakistan's cause don't exist anymore.

Jammu and Kashmir is no longer a conflict zone. During the past three years it has been rebuilt and the region's potential has been explored fully.

Security situation has improved as millions of tourists have visited the region since August 5, 2019. A common man has heaved a sigh of relief and has silently endorsed all the decisions taken by the Centre.

Not only has the foreign policy been redefined, PM Modi and his trusted lieutenant Union Home Minister Amit Shah have written a new chapter in J&K's history.

--IANS

dpb/