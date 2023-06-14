Home / Politics / Practise what you preach: TMC counters PM's remarks on ancestral politics

Practise what you preach: TMC counters PM's remarks on ancestral politics

Soon after the Prime Minister's comments went viral, Abhishek Banerjee came out with a Twitter message where he advised the Prime Minister to "practice" what he "preaches"

IANS Kolkata
Practise what you preach: TMC counters PM's remarks on ancestral politics

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 12:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi without naming anyone said the 'ancestral politics' in West Bengal was resulting into huge scam in recruitments for state government jobs here, Trinamool Congress's national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said on Wednesday that he must "practice" what he "preaches".

The Prime Minister on Tuesday while addressing virtually the 'Rozgar Mela' programme, said without naming West Bengal that "there is a state where there are rate-cards for every state government appointment". "The picture that has evolved over the investigation on 'cash for job' in a particular state is really alarming. Every government job there has a rate card. From cleaning staff to clerks, rates are fixed for every post. One cannot get a job there without paying money," the Prime Minister said.

Although the Prime Minister did not name any state his clear indication was towards West Bengal which is currently rocked by the central agencies' investigation into the multi- crore recruitment scams in West Bengal.

Soon after the Prime Minister's comments went viral, Abhishek Banerjee came out with a Twitter message where he advised the Prime Minister to "practice" what he "preaches".

"Respected PM@narendramodi Ji, Sometimes PEOPLE NEED TO TAKE THEIR OWN ADVICE, Please PRACTISE WHAT YOU PREACH!" he said in his Twitter message."

With his message he attached a series of pictures of the top BJP leaders and their successful children in various fields.

Veteran Trinamool Congress leader and three-time party Lok Sabha member Saugata Roy too launched a scathing attack against the Prime Minister. "The Prime Minister's comments prove to what level he can stoop to. I would like to ask the Prime Minister about the number of jobs that his confidante industrialists have provided," Roy said.

--IANS

src/dpb

Also Read

TMC's Abhishek welcomes SC decision on reassigning hearings in school scam

Call after polls: Abhishek Banerjee refuses to comply with ED summon

FIRs filed against central forces over protests against Abhishek Banerjee

Cong, CPI(M) question invite to Trinamool for June 12 Oppn meet in Patna

TMC will not join CPM-Cong alliance in Tripura, Mamata to visit on Feb 6

Arrested TN minister Balaji undergoes coronary angiogram, advised bypass

Nothing but political harassment: Kharge slams Balaji's late-night arrest

Why can't I be CM: Parameshwara exposes faultlines in Karnataka Cong govt

Is Dorsey trying to gain relevance in US political season, asks MoS IT

DMK can't be cowed down by intimidations: Stalin on Senthil Balaji's arrest

Topics :Narendra ModiTMCAbhishek BanerjeeIndia Prime Minister

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story