Police deny permission for actor Vijay's roadshow in Puducherry

Puducherry police on Tuesday denied permission for actor-politician Vijay's roadshow slated for December 5 in the union territory.
Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party had sought permission to conduct a roadshow from Kalapet to Kannaiakoil and also for Vijay to address a public meeting near Sonnampalayam water tank.
However, after the police declined to permit the roadshow, TVK general secretaries B Anand and Aadhav Arjuna met senior police officials here on December 1 and requested for the permission.
"We have recommended that an open-ground public meeting be held instead of a roadshow. We did not recommend the roadshow," Puducherry DIG Sathya Sundaram told reporters.
Vijay's political rallies came to an abrupt halt in Tamil Nadu following the tragic stampede in Karur that claimed 41 lives and left over 60 injured.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app