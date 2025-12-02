Police deny permission for actor Vijay's roadshow in Puducherry

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Puducherry police on Tuesday denied permission for actor-politician Vijay's roadshow slated for December 5 in the union territory.

Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party had sought permission to conduct a roadshow from Kalapet to Kannaiakoil and also for Vijay to address a public meeting near Sonnampalayam water tank.

However, after the police declined to permit the roadshow, TVK general secretaries B Anand and Aadhav Arjuna met senior police officials here on December 1 and requested for the permission.

"We have recommended that an open-ground public meeting be held instead of a roadshow. We did not recommend the roadshow," Puducherry DIG Sathya Sundaram told reporters.