'I am waiting for invitation': Priyanka Gandhi amid ED probe on family

Wayanad MP and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said that her mother Sonia Gandhi, brother Rahul Gandhi, and husband Robert Vadra are fully cooperating with the Enforcement Directorate (ED). She added that she is waiting for ED invitation [for questioning], reported news agency PTI.

Her statement comes amid ED’s investigations in the National Herald case against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, and a separate money laundering case against Robert Vadra.

ALSO READ: Cong to hold pressers in 57 cities to counter BJP on National Herald case In connection to the National Herald case, she also took a dig at the BJP saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advisers seem to be giving him wrong suggestions as people now realise that probe agencies are being misused for political reasons. She also rejected the BJP allegations of property grab by Rahul and Sonia in the National Herald case, terming it as a “pack of lies”, reported PTI.

What is the National Herald case?

The National Herald case revolves around the acquisition of properties worth over ₹2,000 crore by Associated Journals Limited, the publisher of the National Herald newspaper, by a company called Young Indian. This company is jointly owned by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, each holding 38 per cent of the shares.

The ED, in its chargesheet, has alleged that that officials from the All India Congress Committee (AICC), along with key personnel from Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and Young Indian, were involved in a ‘criminal conspiracy’ to take over AJL’s assets, valued at around ₹2,000 crore.

The chargesheet claims that 99 per cent of AJL’s shares were handed over to Young Indian for a mere ₹50 lakh. Both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi reportedly own 38 per cent each in the firm, while the remaining stake was split between the late Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, whom the ED identifies as ‘close associates’ of the Gandhi family.

The investigating agency further alleges that a ₹90.21 crore loan extended by AICC to AJL was later converted into equity shares worth ₹9.02 crore, which were acquired by Young Indian at a nominal price — effectively granting Sonia and Rahul Gandhi ‘beneficial ownership’ of AJL’s extensive real estate assets.