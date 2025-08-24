Home / Politics / Rahul, Tejashwi ride bikes during 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Araria

The 1,300-km yatra was launched on August 17 from Sasaram. It will cover more than 20 districts over a period of 16 days, and conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1

Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi yadav, Voter Adhikar Yatra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday rode motorcycles as they made their way through the streets of Araria. Image: X@INCIndia
Press Trust of India Purnea (Bihar)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 12:02 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday rode motorcycles as they made their way through the streets of Araria in Bihar's Purnea district during the Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

The 1,300-km yatra was launched on August 17 from Sasaram. It will cover more than 20 districts over a period of 16 days, and conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1.

Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, and Yadav were seen riding motorcycles as the yatra entered Araria, with people lining the streets to see the two leaders.

The former Congress chief and the RJD leader will address a joint press conference in Araria later in the day, along with other leaders of the INDIA bloc.

Gandhi, addressing a rally in Katihar district on Saturday evening as part of the yatra, had deplored "attempts to steal votes" in Bihar ahead of the assembly polls, in favour of the BJP, which has "shut the doors of opportunities" for the poor since coming to power at the Centre.

The BJP and the RSS believe that Dalits must not be emancipated, the extremely backward classes must not be allowed to move up the social ladder and women should not be given more freedom; and so they are hell bent upon destroying the Constitution, Gandhi had alleged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Rahul GandhiTejashwi YadavCongressBihar

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

