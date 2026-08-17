Rahul urges Soren to meet protesting Jharkhand students, resolve issue

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over the student protests in the state, urging him to personally meet with representatives of the protesting students and take appropriate action towards the resolution of the issue.

Gandhi stressed that the protest by the students in Jharkhand has been peaceful and their demands are legitimate.

The Congress is part of the ruling JMM-led government in Jharkhand.

In his letter to Soren, Gandhi said the youth of India is its future and asserted that "we owe them our solidarity and support at this moment of crisis".

"The Congress party believes that the right to peaceful protest as enshrined in the Constitution of India is one of the central pillars of our democracy. We have, therefore, offered our full support to students protesting paper leaks and irregularities in the education system over the last few months," the Leader of Opposition said in his letter.

It is also our belief that the Indian education system has been captured by the RSS and BJP and transformed into a tool for the exploitation and oppression of students, Gandhi said. It is no longer the robust knowledge system that it used to be a decade ago, he added. "As you are aware, students in Jharkhand have also been protesting irregularities in the State recruitment examinations. Their protest has been peaceful, and their demands are legitimate," Gandhi said in his letter to Soren dated August 14. "I appreciate that the Jharkhand government has begun a dialogue with them through a committee instituted by you. I believe that there is also agreement on several demands raised by the students. However, the protests continue, and some students remain on an indefinite hunger strike," Gandhi said.