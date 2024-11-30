Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ready to start working for better future of Wayanad: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka said she was happy to come back to Wayanad and will do whatever she can to help the people there

Priyanka had scored her maiden electoral victory by winning the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll with a huge margin. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kozhikode(Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who arrived in Kerala for a two day visit following her huge maiden electoral win from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, on Saturday said she was "ready to start working" to ensure a better future for the people of the hill constituency.

"I am happy to be back here and I am ready to start working and do whatever I can to help the people of Wayanad have a better future," she told reporters outside the Karipur airport here.

This is her first visit as MP of the Wayanad LS constituency.

She will be holding a joint public meeting with her brother and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at Mukkam in Thiruvambadi assembly constituency in Kozhikode district in the afternoon, according to her itinerary released by the Congress party.

Subsequently, receptions will be held for her at Karulai in Nilambur, Wandoor, and Edavanna in Eranad, the party said.

The Wayanad constituency comprises seven assembly segments of Mananthavady (ST), Sulthan Bathery (ST), and Kalpetta in Wayanad district; Thiruvambady in Kozhikode district; and Eranad, Nilambur, and Wandoor in Malappuram district.

Priyanka had scored her maiden electoral victory by winning the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll with a huge margin of 4,10,931 votes, which is bigger than the lead her brother Rahul secured when he won from the constituency during the Lok Sabha general elections held early this year.

Topics :Priyanka GandhiCongressKeralaMember of Parliament

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 2:03 PM IST

