Priyanka Gandhi will raise issues relating to women, youth: Sachin Pilot

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra secured the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 4,10,931 votes, defeating Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India (CPI)

Priyanka Gandhi will not only be a strong MP for Wayanad and Kerala but she will also raise issues relating to women and youth | (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 2:25 PM IST
As Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra began her maiden tenure as a Member of Parliament, party leader Sachin Pilot said that the Congress leader will raise issues relating to women and youth in the Parliament.

"She has won the Lok Sabha election (bypoll) with a historic lead. She will not only be a strong MP for Wayanad and Kerala but she will also raise issues relating to women and youth. The party and the youth of the country will gain strength with her joining the Parliament. We are very happy that she has entered Parliament today. I wish her all the best," Pilot told ANI.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the party has got new energy and new power in Parliament.

"We have got new energy and new power in Parliament. She understands things well and raises the issues of the public, especially those relating to women. This will benefit our party, the public, especially women of the country," Kharge said.

Earlier today, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra entered the Lok Sabha, marking the beginning of her journey as a Member of Parliament. Gandhi was seen wearing a Kerala Kasavu saree.

The Congress General Secretary took oath as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha while holding a copy of the Constitution.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra secured the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 4,10,931 votes, defeating Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Wayanad, a Congress stronghold, witnessed a triangular contest between Priyanka Gandhi, BJP's Navya Haridas, and CPI's Sathyan Mokeri.

The Wayanad seat was vacated by her brother Rahul Gandhi, who previously represented Wayanad but shifted to Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh after being elected to the Lok Sabha from there during this year's general elections.

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

