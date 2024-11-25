Responsibility to run House on ruling party: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal expressed concerns over the functioning of Parliament, emphasising that it is the responsibility of the ruling party to ensure smooth proceedings.

The Shiromani Akali Dal leader alleged that the Centre prevents the opposition from speaking in Parliament, leading to disruptions and further criticised the government for passing the Bills towards the end of the session without adequate discussions due to repeated adjournments.

"The onus to run the house is on the ruling party. They never give the opposition any chance to speak in the parliament. They then raise an issue due to which the parliament proceedings get washed out. In the end, they pass their bills in a hurry and the concerns of the public are not raised in the parliament," she said.

Harsimrat Badal added, "The Adani issue, the Manipur situation will be raised in the parliament... Waqf issue will be raised in parliament which is already under the Joint Parliamentary Committee... This is very unfortunate."

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju responded by asserting that the government is "ready to discuss any topic" and called for a peaceful and productive winter session of the Parliament.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday after the all-party meeting in Delhi, Rijiju said several topics were raised requesting discussion in Parliament as the winter session is scheduled to kick off on Monday.

"A total of 42 leaders from 30 political parties were present in the meeting. There are many topics. Everyone has asked for discussion on some topics but we want that there should be a good discussion in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The government is ready to discuss any topic. Our only request is that the House should run well and there should be no ruckus. Every member wants to participate in the discussion but the House should run well. To run the winter session well, everyone's cooperation is needed and everyone's participation is necessary," Kiren Rijiju said.

Rijiju further said that the winter session, starting on Monday, there will be no session on November 26 in view of the Constitution Day celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution.

The Constitution Day will be celebrated in the Constitution House with the members of both the Houses, the Union Minister added.

"The session will start on November 25. The day after tomorrow there will be no Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha because the 75th year of the adoption of the Constitution will be completed on 26th November. So on completion of 75 years, Constitution Day will be celebrated in the Constitution House with the members of both the Houses. President Droupadi Murmu will address there and along with that, we are going to release some important documents. Many things related to the Constitution are going to be published in it," he said.

The winter session of Parliament will begin on November 25 and will continue till December 20.